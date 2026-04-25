Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Settles for no-decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Ray took a no-decision Saturday against the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw had a hard time finding his control, throwing only 55 of his 97 pitches for strikes, but he still managed to scatter four singles across five frames of one-run ball. Although Ray has walked at least three batters in four of his past five starts, he's tossed at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in five of his six outings in 2026. Ray will bring a strong 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 33.1 innings into his next appearance, which is set come at pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field versus the Rays.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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