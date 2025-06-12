Robbie Ray News: Snaps QS streak in Colorado

Ray allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Wednesday.

Ray entered Wednesday having recorded a quality start in each of his previous eight outings, but that streak came to an end in the thin air of Colorado. All four runs the Rockies scored against the southpaw came in the third inning, though an error resulted in only two of the runs being earned. Ray completed the fourth frame without further damage, but he ended that inning at 93 pitches and didn't come out for the fifth. It wasn't all bad for the veteran hurler, as he racked up 15 whiffs and extended his streak of striking out at least five batters to nine contests. Ray is tied for 11th in the league with 92 punchouts this season, and he's added a strong 2.55 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 81.1 innings.