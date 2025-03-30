Robbie Ray News: Stumbles late in win

Ray (1-0) earned the win against the Reds on Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Ray was flawless through five innings but surrendered a two-run homer in the sixth, one pitch after a pitch-clock violation, and couldn't finish the frame. Despite that, it was an encouraging outing, as the former Cy Young winner looked healthy and generated nine swinging strikes on 78 pitches. He's set for a favorable home matchup against the Mariners next weekend.