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Robbie Ray News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 7:11am

Ray (2-4) took the loss Friday against the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Ray was hurt by the long ball in this one, as he served up solo shots to Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero in the second and fourth innings. The veteran left-hander, however, was able to record his second start of the season without issuing a free pass after he handed out a National League-high 73 walks last season. Ray has an excellent fastball-slider combination and has pitched great overall this season. The Giants have been shut out in three of his seven starts, and they scored one run in another. Ray owns a 2.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB across 39.2 innings.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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