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Robbie Ray News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ray (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Ray was sharp early, holding Washington scoreless through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. An RBI double by Keibert Ruiz opened the scoring, and Curtis Mead followed later in the inning with a two-run homer. Despite the blemish, Ray still delivered a quality start, but San Francisco's offense again provided no support, leaving him stuck with another loss. The left-hander continues to pitch well, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 31:11 K:BB across 28.1 innings and will seek to continue his success in his next outing, where he's set to face Miami.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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