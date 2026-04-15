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Robbie Ray News: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ray (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over five innings as the Giants fell 2-1 to the Reds. He struck out six.

The southpaw tossed only 52 of 94 pitches for strikes, but it was his command and not his control that ended up costing him -- both Cincy runs came on solo shots by Spencer Steer in the third inning and Sal Stewart in the fourth, when Ray's pitches caught too much of the plate. He has yet to give up more than two runs in a start this season, posting a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 22.1 innings, and Ray will look for more run support in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against the Nationals.

Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants
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