Robby Snelling Injury: Exam with Dr. Meister on Thursday
Snelling (elbow) will be examined by Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Snelling was placed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a left elbow UCL sprain, but he'll be examined further before a decision is made regarding surgery. Even if Snelling opts for rest and rehab instead of an operation, he is likely looking at a lengthy absence.
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