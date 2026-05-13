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Robby Snelling Injury: Lands on IL with sprained UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Marlins placed Snelling on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left elbow UCL sprain.

It's a brutal blow for the Marlins and for Snelling, who just made his major-league debut last week. Whether the rookie southpaw undergoes season-ending surgery hasn't been determined yet, but it's a distinct possibility. Braxton Garrett is set to enter the Marlins' rotation in Snelling's place.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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