Robby Snelling Injury: More analysis on elbow next week

Snelling will have his left elbow evaluated further by medical staff next week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old southpaw landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow, just five days after making his major-league debut against the Nationals. Once Snelling undergoes more tests on his left elbow, the Marlins should have a better idea of whether the young left-hander will need to undergo surgery.