Robby Snelling headshot

Robby Snelling Injury: More analysis on elbow next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Snelling will have his left elbow evaluated further by medical staff next week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old southpaw landed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a UCL sprain in his left elbow, just five days after making his major-league debut against the Nationals. Once Snelling undergoes more tests on his left elbow, the Marlins should have a better idea of whether the young left-hander will need to undergo surgery.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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