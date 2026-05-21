Robby Snelling Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Marlins transferred Snelling (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Snelling is set to meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday to determine whether surgery is necessary to repair the sprained UCL in his left elbow. The young southpaw is facing an extended absence regardless of whether he needs to go under the knife, so the Marlins will stash him away on the 60-day IL. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Rece Hinds, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds on Thursday.
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