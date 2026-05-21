Robby Snelling headshot

Robby Snelling Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Marlins transferred Snelling (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Snelling is set to meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday to determine whether surgery is necessary to repair the sprained UCL in his left elbow. The young southpaw is facing an extended absence regardless of whether he needs to go under the knife, so the Marlins will stash him away on the 60-day IL. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Rece Hinds, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds on Thursday.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robby Snelling See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robby Snelling See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
9 days ago
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago