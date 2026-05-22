Robby Snelling Injury: Undergoes internal brace surgery
Snelling underwent internal brace surgery Friday to repair a torn UCL in his left elbow.
The Marlins had indicated previously that Snelling would require Tommy John surgery, so it's pleasant surprise that he needed an internal brace procedure instead. The operation Snelling had comes with a timetable of 10-to-12 months, which gives him a good chance to be a contributor for Miami at some point next season.
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