Robby Snelling headshot

Robby Snelling Injury: Undergoes internal brace surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Snelling underwent internal brace surgery Friday to repair a torn UCL in his left elbow.

The Marlins had indicated previously that Snelling would require Tommy John surgery, so it's pleasant surprise that he needed an internal brace procedure instead. The operation Snelling had comes with a timetable of 10-to-12 months, which gives him a good chance to be a contributor for Miami at some point next season.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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