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Robby Snelling Injury: Will undergo Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Snelling will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his left elbow UCL, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

It's not a surprising development after Snelling was diagnosed with a sprained UCL last week and moved to from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL earlier Thursday. With it being a full Tommy John repair rather than a less invasive procedure, Snelling will likely be out until at least the second half of the 2027 season, and he might not be seen in the big leagues until 2028.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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