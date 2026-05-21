Robby Snelling Injury: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Snelling will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his left elbow UCL, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
It's not a surprising development after Snelling was diagnosed with a sprained UCL last week and moved to from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL earlier Thursday. With it being a full Tommy John repair rather than a less invasive procedure, Snelling will likely be out until at least the second half of the 2027 season, and he might not be seen in the big leagues until 2028.
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