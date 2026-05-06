Robby Snelling News: Confirmed for MLB debut Friday

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough announced that Snelling will be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Friday's game against the Nationals in Miami, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Snelling will be stepping into the rotation spot that opened up Tuesday, when the Marlins designated Chris Paddack for assignment. After a dominant run at Jacksonville to close out the 2025 campaign, Snelling has continued to thrive in Triple-A to begin 2026, submitting a 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 29 innings over six starts. He'll get a favorable matchup for his MLB debut and should stick around in the Miami rotation on a long-term basis if he's able to hold his own in his first exposure to the big leagues.