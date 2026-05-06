Robby Snelling headshot

Robby Snelling News: Confirmed for MLB debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough announced that Snelling will be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Friday's game against the Nationals in Miami, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Snelling will be stepping into the rotation spot that opened up Tuesday, when the Marlins designated Chris Paddack for assignment. After a dominant run at Jacksonville to close out the 2025 campaign, Snelling has continued to thrive in Triple-A to begin 2026, submitting a 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 29 innings over six starts. He'll get a favorable matchup for his MLB debut and should stick around in the Miami rotation on a long-term basis if he's able to hold his own in his first exposure to the big leagues.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robby Snelling See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robby Snelling See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
9 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
15 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
16 days ago