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Robby Snelling News: Contract selected ahead of debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Marlins selected Snelling's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Snelling is set to make his major-league debut Friday with a start against the Nationals at home. The left-hander earned a promotion after collecting a dominant 1.86 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 29 innings covering six starts with Jacksonville. Snelling is taking the rotation spot vacated by Chris Paddack, who was designated for assignment. The 22-year-old rookie will have an opportunity to stick with the big club over the long haul if he performs.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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