Robby Snelling News: Gets nod to open spring schedule

Snelling will start for the Marlins in their Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw is only set to work one inning, but Snelling is in camp looking to make as many good impressions as possible. Miami doesn't have a spot for him in the Opening Day rotation after signing Chris Paddack, but after being named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025, Snelling could be the next man up in case of an injury. The 22-year-old delivered a dazzling 1.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB over 11 starts and 63.2 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville last season after a mid-July promotion from Double-A.