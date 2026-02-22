Robby Snelling News: Makes statement to start spring

Snelling tossed a perfect first inning in the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Mets on Saturday.

Getting the start in Miami's spring opener, Snelling faced down Marcus Semien, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette and retired them on just 10 pitches (six strikes). The young left-hander doesn't have a clear path to a spot in the Opening Day rotation following the signing of Chris Paddack, but after an astonishing close to the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Jacksonville in which he posted a 1.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB over 63.2 innings, Snelling could force the Marlins to make a tough choice with a strong performance in camp.