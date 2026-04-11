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Robby Snelling News: Piling up strikeouts at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Snelling struck out 12 batters over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, allowing two hits and four walks.

The 22-year-old southpaw tossed 94 pitches (57 strikes) in a dominant performance, and efficiency may be the final hurdle for Snelling to clear as he pushes for a promotion to the majors. Through three starts and 13 innings to begin the season for Jacksonville, he's posted a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB, but he's lasted at least five innings only once. With Janson Junk pitching well in the Marlins' rotation, the organization likely isn't a rush to bring Snelling up for his MLB debut, but he could be first to get the call should an injury open up a spot.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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