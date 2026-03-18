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Robby Snelling News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Marlins reassigned Snelling to minor-league camp Wednesday.

A top pitching prospect, Snelling was trying to push Janson Junk and Braxton Garrett for a spot in the Marlins' rotation this spring. The 22-year-old left-hander Snelling, however, will have to wait to make his MLB debut. In four appearances this spring, Snelling logged a 7.56 ERA but dazzled with 14.0 K/9 across 8.1 innings of work. Snelling seems likely to be with the Marlins at some point during the 2026 campaign after turning in a 2.51 ERA and 11.0 K/9 across 136 minor-league innings last season.

Robby Snelling
Miami Marlins
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