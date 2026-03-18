Robby Snelling News: Roughed up by Mets

Snelling gave up three runs on six hits and a walk over three innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out five.

The 22-year-old southpaw entered the game in the sixth inning and immediately ran into trouble by serving up back-to-back singles, before things really fell apart for him in the seventh thanks to a three-run homer by Bo Bichette. Snelling did get stretched out to 64 pitches (45 strikes), but he remains on track to begin the season back at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he posted a dazzling 1.27 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 81:17 K:BB over 63.2 innings in 2025. Snelling should make his big-league debut this season, but it may not come quickly, especially if the Marlins elect to begin the year with Jason Junk as their fifth starter -- which would position Braxton Garrett as the next man up once he's proven he's fully recovered from his December 2024 elbow surgery, and not Snelling.