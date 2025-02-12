Fantasy Baseball
Robert Garcia headshot

Robert Garcia Injury: Battling minor forearm irritation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Garcia will not throw off the mound for a few days due to nerve irritation in his left forearm, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia will play catch Thursday before the Rangers determine the next steps for the southpaw. President of baseball operations Chris Young said of the injury that it's "nothing we're concerned about," indicating that the club is just playing things safely at the start of camp. Acquired from the Nationals over the offseason in the Nathaniel Lowe trade, Garcia is expected to handle high-leverage innings in the Texas bullpen.

