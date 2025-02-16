Fantasy Baseball
Robert Garcia headshot

Robert Garcia Injury: Bullpen on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 9:06am

Garcia (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was shut down from throwing for a few days after reporting to camp with nerve irritation in his left forearm, but he's poised to get back on the mound Tuesday. Assuming Garcia doesn't experience a recurrence of the injury, he should have plenty of time to be fully built up for Opening Day.

Robert Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
