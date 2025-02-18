Robert Garcia Injury: Completes side session

Garcia (forearm) tossed a bullpen session Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia is slightly behind the Rangers' healthy relievers in camp while he contends with forearm nerve irritation, but he doesn't appear at much of risk of missing out on a spot in the Opening Day roster, provided he steers clear of setbacks for the remainder of spring training. He likely won't be available for the Rangers' three Cactus League games over the weekend but could be ready to make his spring debut at some point next week.