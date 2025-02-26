Robert Garcia Injury: Facing hitters Thursday

Garcia (forearm) will face hitters Thursday, Shawn McDonald of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Garcia is behind schedule due to some irritation in his left forearm, but he's coming along nicely in his recovery. If the southpaw gets through Thursday's session with no concerns, he could be ready to appear in a Cactus League game soon. Garcia is expected to be a high-leverage reliever for the Rangers and in the mix to earn save chances.