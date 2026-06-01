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Robert Garcia Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Rangers transferred Garcia (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The Rangers made a number of transactions Monday, and moving Garcia to the 60-day IL opened a spot on the 40-man roster. He landed on the 15-day IL in late April due to left shoulder inflammation, and he's been doing light work in a throwing program since early May. He's not eligible to be reinstated from the IL until late June, but the Rangers will have a better sense of Garcia's recovery timeline once he progresses to throwing bullpen sessions.

Robert Garcia
Texas Rangers
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