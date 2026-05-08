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Robert Garcia Injury: Throwing from 80 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Garcia (shoulder) began throwing from 80 feet out Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Garcia is seeing improvement in his shoulder every time he throws, but he is still dealing with some discomfort and isn't close to returning to Texas' bullpen. The Rangers may offer an update on his return timeline after he is cleared to resume mound work.

Robert Garcia
Texas Rangers
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