Robert Garcia Injury: Undergoes MRI on shoulder
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker confirmed Sunday that Garcia underwent an MRI on his sore left shoulder, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers are confident that the results of the testing will show no structural damage, but Garcia is likely to receive an anti-inflammatory injection Monday. The left-hander has not pitched since last Thursday, when he first experienced the issue after throwing a third of an inning. A best-case scenario is having Garcia available for Tuesday or Wednesday against the Pirates.
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