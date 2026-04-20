Robert Garcia headshot

Robert Garcia Injury: Undergoes MRI on shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:32am

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker confirmed Sunday that Garcia underwent an MRI on his sore left shoulder, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are confident that the results of the testing will show no structural damage, but Garcia is likely to receive an anti-inflammatory injection Monday. The left-hander has not pitched since last Thursday, when he first experienced the issue after throwing a third of an inning. A best-case scenario is having Garcia available for Tuesday or Wednesday against the Pirates.

Robert Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Garcia See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago