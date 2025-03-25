Fantasy Baseball
Robert Garcia headshot

Robert Garcia News: Headed for setup role?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Garcia served up a game-tying solo home run in Monday's exhibition game against the Royals.

After Garcia coughed up the lead in the top of the seventh, the Rangers re-took the advantage in the bottom of the frame. Manager Bruce Bochy then turned to Chris Martin in the eighth inning and Luke Jackson in the ninth to close out a three-run win. After the game, Bochy said it's "pretty close" to how he plans to deploy his late-inning relievers, Michael Bier of Foul Territory TV reports. Bochy did add that the roles are not yet completely defined, so it's possible the order of the three relievers could change.

Robert Garcia
Texas Rangers
