Robert Garcia News: Used in eighth inning

Garcia retired the side in order in the eighth inning and earned a hold in a 2-1 win over the Mariners.

The left-handed Garcia, who is part of a committee of closers, entered the eighth inning with a string of lefties due up. He worked a 1-2-3 inning to record his second hold of the season. Jakob Junis followed him in the ninth inning to record his first save. Garcia has a 2.25 ERA through five outings, having allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings.