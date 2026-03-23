Robert Garcia News: Will share closer job with Martin
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that the team's closer job will "depend on the situation," but he's comfortable with Garcia and Chris Martin in the role, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Schumaker said something similar at the beginning of spring training and what occurred in Cactus League play doesn't appear to have changed his mind. Garcia tied for the team lead with nine saves last season and finished with a 2.95 ERA and 68:22 K:BB across 64 innings. Neither the left-handed Garcia nor the right-handed Martin have notable splits in their careers, so it could be a situation where Schumaker rides the hot hand.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Garcia See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30010 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30017 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Garcia See More