Robert Garcia News: Works around trouble for fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 9:08pm

Garcia picked up the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox, giving up one hit and two walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It was the fifth save of the season for Garcia, who did make things interesting by loading the bases before recording the final out of the game. The 29-year-old left-hander has begun to see an increase in save opportunities in the Texas bullpen, although the results have been shaky so far. Garcia has gone 4-for-6 in save chances over his last 6.2 innings, during which he owns an 8.10 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB.

