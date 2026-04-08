Robert Gasser Injury: Nursing arm injury

Gasser hasn't made an appearance for Triple-A Nashville since March 27 while dealing with muscle soreness in his left biceps and triceps, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injury may explain why the Brewers didn't recall Gasser and instead opted to promote Shane Drohan from Triple-A to make a spot start Wednesday against the Red Sox, after a doubleheader last week forced Milwaukee to temporarily expand its rotation to six men. Gasser hasn't been placed on Nashville's injured list and appears to be making good strides in his recovery, with Hogg noting that the southpaw is scheduled to throw a bullpen session at some point this week.