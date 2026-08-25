Robert Gasser News: Available in relief

Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Gasser will be available out of the bullpen the next couple days versus the Mets, if needed, but remains lined up to start this weekend against the Rangers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The left-hander has surrendered at least three runs in each of his past three starts and has completed five frames just one of those outings. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Gasser, who has a 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 72:23 K:BB across 77 innings this year. Regardless of when he next takes the mound, the 27-year-old is likely to get a couple starts in the near future since Milwaukee doesn't have its next day off until Sept. 10.