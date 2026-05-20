Robert Gasser News: Awarded another start

Gasser is slated to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers at American Family Field, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Called up from Triple-A Nashville last weekend, Gasser endured a turbulent 2026 MLB debut in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins, covering four innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while also hitting three batters with pitches. Manager Pat Murphy seems content to use Chad Patrick out of the bullpen for the time being, so rather than turning back to Patrick to fill the open spot in the rotation, the Brewers will give Gasser another look in a starting role. Even if he performs better this time out against a more formidable Dodgers lineup, Gasser may not be in line for an extended stay in the Milwaukee rotation since Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) looks to be moving closer to return from the 15-day injured list.