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Robert Gasser News: Called up to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

The Brewers recalled Gasser from Triple-A Nashville to start Sunday's game against the Twins.

The 26-year-old lefty will make his 2026 big-league debut on the road in Minnesota beginning the campaign in Nashville's starting rotation. Gasser made his MLB debut in 2024 and has pitched well across seven regular-season starts in the big leagues with a 2.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 33.2 innings.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
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