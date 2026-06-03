Robert Gasser News: Dealt second loss of season

Gasser (0-2) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings during a 1-0 loss against the Giants. He struck out five.

Gasser was called up Wednesday just a couple of hours before his start, but delivered his most efficient start of the season. In his third start this season, Gasser limited his walks after giving up six in his first 8.1 innings, and the only run he gave up was a solo home run to Victor Bericoto. The 27-year-old could still be sent down if the Brewers believe Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is ready to pitch again next week.