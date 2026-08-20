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Robert Gasser News: Early hook in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Gasser did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mariners, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Gasser was given a 6-0 lead in the first inning but was inefficient, throwing 46 of 77 pitches for strikes while matching a season-high four walks. It marked the second time the southpaw was unable to complete at least four frames in 15 starts this season and ended a streak of five straight outings allowing three earned runs or fewer. He'll take a 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 72:23 K:BB across 77 innings into a road matchup with the Mets next week.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
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