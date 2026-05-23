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Robert Gasser News: Endures tough fourth frame in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:37pm

Gasser (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Gasser was spotted an early 3-0 lead but gave it away during a four-run fourth inning that included a three-run homer by Teoscar Hernandez. In two starts with the Brewers, the southpaw has surrendered six earned runs across 8.1 frames while posting a 7:6 K:BB and hitting three batters. If given another chance in the rotation, he'd line up for a road matchup against the Astros next weekend.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
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