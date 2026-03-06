Robert Gasser headshot

Robert Gasser News: Goes 2.2 frames Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gasser allowed three earned runs over 2.2 innings in Thursday's spring game against the Rockies. He gave up three hits, struck out two batters and walked three.

Gasser was not particularly sharp Thursday, but he did up the pitch count to 53 after tossing 11 pitches in his spring debut over a week ago. An elbow injury limited Gasser to just two regular-season appearances in 2025, but he finished the season healthy and has stayed so since. He is in the mix with a host of other pitchers competing for spots in Milwaukee's starting rotation.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
