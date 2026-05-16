Robert Gasser News: Likely to start Sunday

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Gasser has a "good chance" at being recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are shorthanded in the rotation with both Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Quinn Priester (shoulder) are on the 15-day injured list, and Jacob Misiorowski was pulled from Wednesday's start against the Padres due to quad cramping. Gasser has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3.74 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings. He made two starts last season for Milwaukee, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 5.2 frames.