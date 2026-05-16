Robert Gasser headshot

Robert Gasser News: Likely to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 3:35pm

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Gasser has a "good chance" at being recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are shorthanded in the rotation with both Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Quinn Priester (shoulder) are on the 15-day injured list, and Jacob Misiorowski was pulled from Wednesday's start against the Padres due to quad cramping. Gasser has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3.74 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings. He made two starts last season for Milwaukee, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five across 5.2 frames.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Gasser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Gasser See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
31 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
54 days ago