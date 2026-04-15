Robert Gasser News: Makes second start at Triple-A

Gasser (biceps/triceps) struck out four and yielded four earned runs on seven hits and one walk across 3.1 innings Friday in his most recent start for Triple-A Nashville.

Gasser missed a turn through the Nashville rotation after experiencing muscle soreness in his left biceps and triceps following his season debut March 27, but he never required a stint on the injured list. Through his two starts, Gasser owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB in nine innings. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Kyle Harrison had been in line to start Friday in the Brewers' series opener in Miami, but he's expected to be pushed back a few days in the pitching schedule while he tends to a left wrist injury. Milwaukee thus looks like it will have a need for a spot starter this weekend, and Gasser could be a candidate to fill the opening.