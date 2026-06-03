Robert Gasser News: Recalled to start Wednesday's game
The Brewers recalled Gasser from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He will start Wednesday's game against the Giants. Gasser made a couple starts for the Brewers in May, yielding seven runs (six earned) with a 7:6 K:BB over 8.1 innings of work. The left-hander holds a 3.38 ERA and 38:8 K:BB across 26.2 frames covering seven starts this year at Nashville in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. Gasser could be sent back down following Wednesday's outing if the Brewers decide Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is ready to rejoin the rotation next week.
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