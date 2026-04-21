Robert Gasser News: Returning to action at Triple-A
Gasser (triceps) will make a start Friday for Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Gasser's last start came on April 10, as he was slowed for a bit by left triceps soreness. The southpaw has made two appearances for Nashville this season, allowing four runs with a 15:4 K:BB over nine innings of work.
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