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Robert Gasser News: Returning to action at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Gasser (triceps) will make a start Friday for Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gasser's last start came on April 10, as he was slowed for a bit by left triceps soreness. The southpaw has made two appearances for Nashville this season, allowing four runs with a 15:4 K:BB over nine innings of work.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
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