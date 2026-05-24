Robert Gasser News: Sent down to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Gasser to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Gasser was recalled to the majors on May 17 but struggled across his two starts for the Brewers, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and six walks while striking out seven across 8.1 innings. He's been better in the minors this season (3.74 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 21.2 innings in Triple-A), so he'll head back to Nashville to work on his command issues. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez was recalled by the Brewers in a corresponding move.