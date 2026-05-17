Robert Gasser News: Shaky pitching in season debut
Gasser allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks and three hit batsmen while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.
Gasser made his fist big-league start of the season, but it wasn't a particularly good showing. He's now plunked eight batters over eight big-league appearances in his career. Prior to his call-up, he posted a 3.74 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings over six starts with Triple-A Nashville. The strikeout potential is there, but he still has control issues to work through as he builds up in his first full season following Tommy John surgery in June of 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Gasser See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1730 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments38 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners53 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Gasser See More