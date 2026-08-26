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Robert Gasser News: Steps up after May's early exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Gasser (4-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings of relief.

Gasser was called into action after Dustin May took a line drive off the back of his shoulder and exited just one pitch into the game. The left-hander responded with a strong outing, throwing 59 of his 82 pitches for strikes while recording his fifth quality start in 16 outings this season. Gasser has pitched well since the All-Star break, posting a 3.75 ERA with a 35:11 K:BB across 36 innings over seven starts. He's lined up to pitch again Sunday against the Rangers.

Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers
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