Robert Gasser News: Strikes out seven in loss

Gasser (3-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Gasser posted a quality start, but he was also tagged for solo home runs by Andy Pages and Tommy Edman. This marks the first time Gasser has allowed a long ball in his last four starts, and he's given up just nine runs over 22 innings in that span. For the season, he's posted a 4.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 68:19 K:BB through 73.1 innings over 14 starts. He's projected to make his next start in another tough matchup at home versus Atlanta next week.