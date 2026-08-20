Robert Hassell Injury: Hits 7-day IL
Hassell was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hassell was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18, but did not make an appearance prior to the injury designation. He had been with Double-A Altoona since August. 8, where he got four hits with two RBI and six walks across 24 plate appearances in a five game stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Hassell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Hassell See More