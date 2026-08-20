Robert Hassell Injury: Hits 7-day IL

Hassell was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hassell was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18, but did not make an appearance prior to the injury designation. He had been with Double-A Altoona since August. 8, where he got four hits with two RBI and six walks across 24 plate appearances in a five game stretch.