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Robert Hassell News: Misses Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 7:07am

The Nationals optioned Hassell to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old struggled to a .223/.257/.315 slash line in 70 games as a rookie last season and was expected to open 2025 as Washington's No. 4 outfielder, but the organization is instead sending him to the minors to presumably ensure that he gets everyday playing time to start 2026. Hassell should get another look in the big leagues at some point this season, especially if he replicates the .839 OPS he posted with Rochester last year.

Robert Hassell
Washington Nationals
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