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Robert Hassell News: Swipes bag Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hassell went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Hassell showed off his defensive versatility, playing all three outfield spots over the course of the game. The 24-year-old will likely open the season as the Nationals' fourth outfielder behind James Wood, Dylan Crews and Jacob Young, and if Young's weak bat costs him playing time, Hassell would be the most likely beneficiary. He's far from a finished product, however, batting .286 (8-for-28) this spring with one double, two steals in four attempts, and a sketchy 1:9 BB:K.

Robert Hassell
Washington Nationals
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Erik Siegrist
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