Robert Stephenson Injury: Hits 60-day IL
The Angels placed Stephenson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Stephenson had been working his way back from a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms during camp, but he suffered a setback in mid-March and has now been ruled out for at least the first two months of the regular season. A timeline for his return may begin to form once he's cleared to resume a throwing program.
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