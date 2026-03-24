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Robert Stephenson Injury: Hits 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 7:33am

The Angels placed Stephenson (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Stephenson had been working his way back from a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms during camp, but he suffered a setback in mid-March and has now been ruled out for at least the first two months of the regular season. A timeline for his return may begin to form once he's cleared to resume a throwing program.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
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